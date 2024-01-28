BD down Pakistan in women U-19 cricket

LAHORE: In an intense battle at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh Women U-19 team secured a thrilling victory, defeating Pakistan Women U-19s by 36 runs in the third match of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series.
Winning the toss, Bangladesh Women U-19s chose to bat first. The early breakthrough came as Anosha Nasir caught and bowled Eva Khatun, restricting her to just six runs.
Sumaiya Suborna (24) and Arbin Tani built a crucial 42-run partnership for the second wicket.
Pakistan’s captain, Mahnoor Aftab, managed to dismiss Sumaiya Suborna, but Arbin Tani continued her contribution with 31 runs. Captain Sumaiya Akhtar’s brisk 32 off 24 balls, featuring four boundaries, further strengthened Bangladesh’s innings. Anosha Nasir claimed Akhtar’s wicket in the last over as Bangladesh Women U-19s concluded with a total of 136-4 in 20 overs. Rabeya Khan added an unbeaten run-a-ball 23 to the scoreboard.
In response, Pakistan Women U19 faced challenges and could only score 100 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Eyman Fatima was a notable performer with 39 runs until she was dismissed by Rabeya Khan. Samiya Afsar contributed 25 and Komal Khan added 14. Vice-captain Laiba Nasir remained unbeaten with 10.
