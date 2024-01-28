Setback for Zalmi as Ngidi likely to miss HBL PSL 9

LAHORE: In a significant setback for Peshawar Zalmi, the South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is feared to miss the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 due to delays in obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket South Africa. The NOC delay is attributed to Ngidi’s ongoing fitness concerns.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Despite being included in Peshawar Zalmi’s roster during the PSL 9 Draft, the franchise may have to seek a replacement for Ngidi in the supplementary and replacement draft scheduled for January 29. The team is actively assessing options to address this gap in their lineup.

In another development, Afghanistan’s spin maestro Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the league to focus on cautious recovery from back surgery. This decision opens an opportunity for Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars to secure a replacement for Rashid Khan during the same draft.

Several franchises, including Qalandars, are making arrangements for temporary replacements for other players facing availability challenges. Players like Dan Lawrence, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Tom Curran are among those for whom replacements will be named in the upcoming draft.