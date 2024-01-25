AFCON hosts Ivory Coast sack coach Gasset

ABIDJAN: Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast have sacked coach Jean-Louis Gasset midway through the tournament, the country’s football federation (FIF) announced on Wednesday.

French coach of Ivory Coast national football team Jean-Louis Gasset speaks during a press conference on January 24, 2024. — AFP/File

“The contracts of coach Jean-Louis Gasset and his assistant Ghislain Printant are terminated due to insufficient results,” the FIF said in a statement.

The Ivorians suffered an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing by Equatorial Guinea in their last Group A game on Monday.