AFCON hosts Ivory Coast sack coach Gasset

ABIDJAN: Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast have sacked coach Jean-Louis Gasset midway through the tournament, the country’s football federation (FIF) announced on Wednesday.
“The contracts of coach Jean-Louis Gasset and his assistant Ghislain Printant are terminated due to insufficient results,” the FIF said in a statement.
The Ivorians suffered an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing by Equatorial Guinea in their last Group A game on Monday.
