Wheelchair cricket team seeks government, PCB support

LAHORE: The Pakistan wheelchair cricket team awaits government and PCB support for their historic series against Afghanistan.

In a press conference held here Thursday, Muhammad Zeeshan, the captain of the Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket team, expressed the team’s desire for government and PCB support to facilitate a white ball series against Afghanistan. The upcoming series is particularly significant as it marks the wheelchair team’s debut in one-day cricket.

Pakistan's wheelchair cricket team during a group photo with the former cricketer Younis Khan in Karachi on January 1, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan wheelchair cricket team

Zeeshan also emphasised the potential of the series to foster closer ties between the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Zeeshan conveyed gratitude to Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the PCB, for announcing a dedicated stadium for the wheelchair cricket team. He acknowledged that this initiative recognises the team’s achievements, having secured the title of Asian champions twice.