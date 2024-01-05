Mahad to represent Durham Junior Academy in Ajman

LAHORE: Mahad Uzair, the grandson of former Test pacer and chief selector Mohammad Farooq, is part of the Durham County Cricket Club Junior Academy squad which was set to proceed to Dubai on Thursday to feature in the Gulf Cup Cricket tournament which will be held at different venues in Ajman.

A representational image of a hard ball. — Unsplash/File

Mahad is just 15 years old and he has recently been picked by the academy. In the past Durham cricketers including Ben Stokes and Mark Wood have also travelled with Durham Academy as juniors to play the same competition. Mahad is also the grandson of late journalist Afaq Ahmed.