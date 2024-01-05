Yousuf expects better performance from U19 team in World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19 Head Coach Mohammad Yousuf has expressed confidence in the team’s ability ahead of the ICC Junior World Cup.



Pakistan Under-19 Head Coach Mohammad Yousuf during a press conference on January 4, 2024. — PCB

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Yousuf emphasized the boys’ efforts, highlighting their promising performance in the Asia Cup and also mentioned the commitment to improving the players’ techniques and overall performance during the camp. Yousuf acknowledged mistakes made in the Asia Cup semi-final against UAE but emphasized the learning process for young players.

Stressing the importance of close examination of regional teams, Yousuf suggested inviting their coaches for training workshops. When asked about potential players stepping up for the Pakistan team, Yousuf stated it’s too early to name individuals.

Yousuf defended the team’s performance in the Asia Cup, highlighting victories against India and Afghanistan. He expressed confidence in the team’s potential and the eagerness to perform well in the upcoming World Cup. He also called for controlled aggression on the pitch and the development of a competitive mindset.

The team is set to depart for South Africa on January 6, participating in two practice matches before the tournament kicks off on January 20.Pakistan U19 squad – Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Ali Asfand (vice-captain), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah.