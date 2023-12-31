No PSL matches for Peshawar

LAHORE: Despite a two-year period since the initiation of construction, Peshawar faces another setback as the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium remains incomplete, jeopardizing the city’s chances of hosting matches in the upcoming Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL-9), scheduled for 2024.

Under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the ambitious project aimed to provide a state-of-the-art cricketing facility for the city. However, the unfinished construction has raised concerns, particularly as the crucial installation of floodlights, essential for hosting night matches, has not yet commenced, revealed Geo News.

The Pakistan Super League logo. — PSL website

Sources reveal that despite the significant investment, the stadium’s construction costs have soared into the billions, making it one of the costliest cricket infrastructure projects in the region.

The incomplete status of the stadium not only reflects a delay in the project’s timeline but also poses a significant hurdle for Peshawar to be considered as a host city for PSL matches.

Cricket enthusiasts in Peshawar, who were eagerly looking forward to witnessing their favorite national and international cricketers in action, now face disappointment due to the city’s exclusion from the list of host venues.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a strategic decision, has opted for Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi as the four venues for PSL-9 matches. This decision was made in light of Peshawar’s incomplete stadium status and the inability to meet the necessary requirements for hosting high-profile matches.

Teams participating in PSL-9 are gearing up for the upcoming season, with practices and matches scheduled to commence on February 12.