Sohaib Club record three straight wins in National Beach Handball

LAHORE: Sohaib Club were at the summit with three straight wins on the second day of the National Beach Handball Club League being held at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.
In the opening match, Quetta Bolan downed National Club 2-0 with the set score being 21-17, 36-20.
In the second show, Sohaib Club defeated Lahore Lions 2-0 with the set score of 20-13, 19-11.
Quetta Bolan defeated Lyallpur Tigers 28-19, 16-12, their second straight win.
Sohaib Club defeated Lyallpur Tigers 2-1 with the set score of 13-4, 20-21, 7-4.
In the fifth match, National Club downed Lahore Lions 2-1 with the set score being 22-23, 17-15, 5-1.
Sohaib Club defeated Quetta Bolan 19-23, 16-14, 7-4 while Lahore Lions conquered Lyallpir Tigers 11-16, 19-16, 5-4.
At the end of the second day of the three-day event, Sohaib Club were leading with 6 points with Quetta Bolan trailing with four points.
