Sami Zeb victorious in tough opening match

ISLAMABAD: Sami Zeb Khan edged out Ahmed Nael Qureshi in three sets to progress to the second round in the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Tuesday. Nael won the first set 6-3 with Sami staging a comeback strongly, winning the next two 6-1, 6-4. Aqeel Khan was in top form beating Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-2, 6-0 in the first round.

Pakistan's ace Tennis player Aqeel Khan while taking a shot on December 17, 2023 during a match. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

Men’s singles 1st round: Aqeel Khan bt Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-2, 6-0; Yousaf Khalil bt M. Salar 6-1, 6-3; Hamid Israr bt Uzair Khan 7-5, 6-3; Saqib Hayat bt Ahtesham Humayun 6-1, 6-4; M. Hamza Aasim bt Ahmed Babar 6-1, 2-1(retd); Muhammad Shoaib bt Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-2; Hamza Roman bt Waqas Malik 6-4, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza bt Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-2; Mudassir Murtaza bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-2, 6-2; Barkatullah bt Veqar Rahim 6-3, 6-1; Shahzad Khan bt Parbat Kumar 6-0, 6-0; M Huzaifa Khan bt Aqil Khan 5-1, 6-0; Jibran ul Haq bt Asadullah 6-2, 6-1; M. Abid bt M.Talha Khan 6-4, 6-1; Sami Zeb Khan bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Boys 18 & under singles 1st round: Asad Zaman bt Haziq Aasim 6-0, 6-0; M. Hamza Aasim bt Rayan Khan 6-2, 6-2; Shahswar Khan bt Talha Khan 6-2, 6-2; Hamid Israr bt Kamran Khan 6-1, 6-0; M. Salar bt Ruhaab Faisal 6-3, 6-4; Mahatir Muhammad bt Inam Qadir 6-2, 7-5; Amir Mazari bt Ali Zain 6-3, 6-3.