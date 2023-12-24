Bristol City deny Hull in five-goal Championship thriller

LONDON: Jason Knight´s goal six minutes from time secured a dramatic 3-2 win for Bristol City at home to Hull in English football´s second-tier Championship on Friday.

Bristol City, now eighth in the table against a Hull side still occupying a play-off position in sixth spot, opened the scoring when Jacob Greaves handled Tommy Conway´s header and Conway beat goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from the ensuing penalty.

Jason Knight of Bristol City celebrates scoring their team's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship win over Hull City at Ashton Gate. — AFP

Hull, however, equalised in the 33rd minute through Aaron Connolly and went ahead at Ashton Gate with the second penalty of the match, scored by Ozan Tufan, after referee Ben Toner ruled Greaves had been fouled.

But the match was turned on its head thanks to two goals in eight minutes in the final quarter of the game from Bristol City´s Anis Mehmeti and Knight. Mehmeti scored with a fine solo effort before Knight´s fierce shot from just inside the box took a deflection. In Friday´s other Championship game, Jamie Paterson´s injury-time goal gave Swansea their first home win in eight games as they defeated Preston 2-1.