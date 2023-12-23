Owais, Saeed, Uzair crack tons as President Trophy second round begins

KARACHI: Owais Zafar, Saeed Ali, and Umair Mumtaz cracked centuries for their respective teams as the second round of President Trophy began here on Friday.

Higher Education Commission’s Owais Zafar scored a brilliant 178 not out against WAPDA, Ghani Glass’ Saeed Ali scored an unbeaten 105 against KRL, while Uzair Mumtaz of PTV played an innings of 108 runs against SNGPL.

Players celebrate during a match at the Karachi stadium on December 22, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB_Live

At the National Bank Stadium, Higher Education Commission won the toss against WAPDA and scored 327 runs for seven in the allotted 80 overs. The highlight of this innings was Owais Zafar’s remarkable century, who scored 178 not out with 15 fours and six sixes. Mohsin Khan scored 43 runs.

Iftikhar Ahmed took 3 wickets for 88 runs. At the end of the day, WAPDA were 55 runs for the loss of one wicket. At the State Bank Stadium, KRL won the toss and put Ghani Glas in to bat, who scored 363 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 80 overs. Saeed Ali, batting at number seven, scored 105 not out. His innings included eight fours and three sixes. Shahbaz Javed played an innings of 74 runs with six fours and three sixes. They added 141 runs for the seventh wicket. Saad Naseem scored 58. Kashif Ali took 3 wickets for 61 runs.

KRL were 8 for no loss at the end of the day. PTV won the toss against SNGPL at the UBL Sports Complex and were bowled out for 317 runs in 79.2 overs in their first innings.

Uzair Mumtaz scored 108 runs with 15 fours. Hasan Mohsin scored 59 runs with five fours and one six. Leg-spinner Arif Yaqub took 4 wickets for 97 runs. Owais Anwar gave 47 runs and dismissed 3 players.