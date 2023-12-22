Salar in third round of BB Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Salar edged out Abdullah Adnan in a thrilling three-set match to move ahead in the men’s singles of the 9th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championships at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts Thursday.
Muhammad Salar edged out Abdullah Adnan 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 to make it to the third round. Both players played to the highest level of the game but in the third set Muhammad Salar excelled his game and broke the serve at 3-3 and won the third set by 6-3.
Men singles results (second round): Muhammad Shoaib bt Ahmed Naeel 6-2, 6-1; Muhammad Salar bt Abdullah Adnan 4-6.7-5, 6-3; Yousaf Khalil bt Hamza Asim 6-2, 6-1; Barkat ullah bt Hamza Roman 6-2, 6-3;
Men’s doubles: Yousaf Khalil/Barkat ullah bt Sami Zeb Khan/Ahmed Naeel 7-5, 6-1; Muhammad Shoaib/ Muzzamil Murtaza bt Hamza Asim/Muhammad Salar 6-3, 6-2. Ladies singles: Pre quarter-finals: Sarah Mehboob bt Daliah Ashraf 6-2, 6-0.
