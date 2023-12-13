ICC rates BD-NZ Test pitch ‘unsatisfactory’

DHAKA: Cricket´s world governing body said Tuesday that a review of last week´s second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand had found it found the pitch “unsatisfactory”.
Fifteen wickets fell on the opening day of the match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, with neither side making more than 180 in an innings.
New Zealand won the Test to level the two-match series 1-1 on Saturday but captain Tim Southee afterwards criticised the pitch as the “worst wicket” he had come across in his long career. The ICC said Tuesday that match referee David Boon had also found the pitch was not up to scratch.
