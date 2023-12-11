West Indies mourn former Test duo Solomon and Butts

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda: West Indies cricket paid tribute to former batsman Joe Solomon, most remembered for his role in the tied Test against Australia in 1960, and off-spinner Clyde Butts after both passed away on Friday.

Solomon died at the age of 93 and Butts, who played seven Tests and later served as chairman of selectors, passed away aged 66.

Former West Indies batter Joe Solomon (left) and off-spinner Clyde Butts. — Loop News/Cricket West Indies

“The remarkable contributions of Joe Solomon and Clyde Butts will be remembered not only by those in their native Guyana but also by many across the West Indies,” the head of Cricket West Indies, Kishore Shallow, said in a statement Saturday.

Solomon represented West Indies in 27 Tests from 1958 to 1965, scoring 1326 runs at an average of 34, but his most famous contribution came at the Gabba in Brisbane. With Australia looking to set to win, two quick wickets left the hosts needing one run off two balls, with just one wicket remaining.

As Australia tried to pinch a single off the next ball when last man Lindsay Kline nudged to square leg, Solomon´s throw caught Ian Meckiff short of his crease, resulting in first ever tied Test.

“His iconic play — the pick-up, throw, and run-out of Ian Meckiff in the tied Test — remains an indelible moment in our history,” said Shallow. “His dedication to the game was evident in mentoring numerous players, showing his commitment to the sport´s development. He was a true servant of the game.”