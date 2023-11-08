PFF’s slackness puts authorities in odd position

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF). — PFF website

ISLAMABAD: The unnecessary delay in applying for NOC by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for the World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia has put the authorities in a tight position as the efforts are on to get the required permission before the team’s departure.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has told ‘The News’ that despite many reminders to all the federations, that it takes weeks to finalise NOC’s formalities, these tend to submit the required documents late.

The PFF NC has submitted documents for the NOC for the World Cup qualifying round match against Saudi Arabia on November 2. “We have received documents for the NOC process only on November 2, almost nine days ahead of the team’s departure.

All the federation have been asked in writing to at least submit the required documents for NOC almost six weeks ahead of any team’s departure abroad. Getting NOC is not an easy process. It involves three ministries and more than two security agencies so it is obvious that considerable time is required to get all clear from all the concerned departments,” a PSB official when contacted said.

Besides PSB, Ministry for IPC, Interior Ministry, Foreign Office and other security agencies clearance is required before issuance of the NOC.

“We are in the process of completing all the requirements well in time. What irks me is the non-cooperative attitude from the federations. The PFF NC is the worst as they commit unnecessary delay in applying for NOC. Here again the NC has made unnecessary delay in applying for NOC for the match against Saudi Arabia,” the official added.

Shahid Khokhar, member NC was not available to answer the question as to why the NC makes unnecessary delay when it comes to applying for NOC. Neither he picked the call nor responded to the WhatsApp message.

Meanwhile, team’s training is underway at the Jinnah Sports Complex under Stephen Constantine for the Group G opening round match against Saudi Arabia in Saudi Arabia on November 16. Besides Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan are other teams in Group G.