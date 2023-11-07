Hamza off to winning start as ITF Junior begins

The poster of the ITF J-30 Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championships. — Facebook/Qasim Ali

ISLAMABAD: Hamza Roman (PAK) got off to a winning start as the ITF J-30 Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championships got underway at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex here on Monday.

Hamza was seen playing attacking tennis as he disposed of Sri Lanka’s Naqeeb Hussain without any real struggle 6-0, 6-1. Salar Khan (PAK) also had an easy win against Gehash Tissera (SRI) 6-0, 6-3.

Besides the host Pakistan, juniors from Turkey, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Japan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka are participating in the championship. Mansoor Ahmad Khan Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The Ceremony was also attended by Col.Gul Rehman (retd.) Secretary-General( PTF), Arif Qureshi Secretary-Tournament Referee, Khalil Chughtai-Treasurer (PTF), and a large number of players, Parents, Coaches and Media Persons.

The (PTF) President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, in his message, conveyed best wishes to all the participants, especially the foreign players for a comfortable stay and a good tournament. He also thanked the Islamabad Police for the provision of foolproof security.

Results:

Boys singles 1st round: Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Taichi Tamura (JPN) 6-0, 6-1; Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) bt M, Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Bilal Asim (PAK) bt Mustansir Ali Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Doruk Elbirlik (TUR) bt Inam Qadir (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Ahtesham Humayun (PAK) bt Abdul Baasith Cader (SRI) 6-3, 6-2; M.,Hamza Aasim (PAK) bt Aahil Kaleel(SRI) 6-2, 6-2.