PRA collects credit, debit card sales data to curb tax evasion

LAHORE: To control tax evasion the Intelligence and Prosecution Cell (IPC) of the Authority has taken access to all credit and debit card sales data and accounts of business entities registered with PRA from banks and is thoroughly analysing any tax evasion.
The data has been collected via Section 57 (2) of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012 (PSTS) allowing the Authority to access sales data of credit, debit cards and bank details.
