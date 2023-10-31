Repatriation of undocumented Afghans: Main facilitation centre set up in Peshawar as deadline ends today

Afghan refugees arrive in trucks from Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on October 30, 2023. — AFP

PESHAWAR: A major holding point with a capacity of 2000 people has been set up in Juma Khan village on Nasir Bagh Road here as the deadline for the undocumented foreigners to leave the country ends today (October 31).

The facilitation centre has been set up in an area out of the city to make it easy for the vehicles on the way to Torkham. “All the arrangements have been made and adequate security has been provided to the facility. Those foreigners returning to Afghanistan will be facilitated to Torkham from here by the teams of district administration, police and other departments right from November 1,” Arshad Khan, the superintendent of police, Warsak division told The News.

There were a number of videos on social media of children meeting teachers and class fellows for the last time before leaving for their homeland. Other videos also showed Afghans seen off by local friends amid moving scenes before their departure.

Tens of thousands of Afghans are born here while others have been living in Pakistan for decades. A large number of them never obtained the Proof of Registration (PoR ) card or any other document that is now a must for their stay in Pakistan.

Three facilitation centers have been set up in KP, one each in Peshawar, Landikotal and Haripur for those families who are returning to Afghanistan. Doctors and food will be arranged at the facility while there is no place to spend night here. The holding point in Peshawar has a capacity for 2000 people while the two others can host 400 each.

The government had announced a crackdown on all illegal foreigners after November 1. It was, however, made clear that there would be no action against those possessing the PoR cards by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees or the Afghan Citizens Cards.

An official said that if any action is taken against a documented Afghan he can approach the authorities on a toll free number of 1700. The same helpline is also to identify the undocumented foreigners.

A control room has also been set up at the Home Department where grade 17 or above officers represent different departments including police, district administration, intelligence agencies, Nadra, Passport and Immigration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority.