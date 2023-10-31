Shangla miner killed in Balochistan

ALPURI: Another collier was killed while working in a coalmine in Bolan area in Balochistan province on Monday.Anwar Saeed, a miner from Basi Peeza Reech village in Alpuri tehsil in Shangla district, was killed when the rope snapped and he fell down in the deep coalmine in the Kachhi district in Balochistan. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.Several deaths are reported in mine collapse incidents in the country every year due to the absence of safety measures.
A Pashto poet, author and literary figure, Laiq Zada Laiq gestures as he speaks during an event in this photograph...
A representational image shows traders shouting slogans during a protest against the surge in electricity prices on...
PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood while addressing a rally organised by the PU Department of Film and Broadcasting Studies...
Punjab Police officials while interacting. — AFP/FileLAHORE: Police have implemented a comprehensive plan for crime...
PTIP party workers during a rally in KP on October 30, 2023. — Facebook/PTI Parliamentarians NOWSHERA: The house of...
A representational image showing high-technology equipment for brain surgery. — Agha Khan University...