Shangla miner killed in Balochistan

ALPURI: Another collier was killed while working in a coalmine in Bolan area in Balochistan province on Monday.Anwar Saeed, a miner from Basi Peeza Reech village in Alpuri tehsil in Shangla district, was killed when the rope snapped and he fell down in the deep coalmine in the Kachhi district in Balochistan. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.Several deaths are reported in mine collapse incidents in the country every year due to the absence of safety measures.