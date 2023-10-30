LWMC continues cleanliness activities

An employee of the Lahore Waste Management Company works despite the public holiday in Lahore on October 29, 2023. — Facebook/ Lahore Waste Management Company

LAHORE: Despite the public holiday, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued its rigorous city-wide cleaning operation under the proactive supervision of CEO Babar Sahib Din.

During his emergency visits to assess cleanliness arrangements in different areas, CEO Babar Sahib Din expressed dissatisfaction with the sanitation conditions in New Garden Town. He reprimanded the sanitary staff and issued a stern warning to the zonal officer and supervisor.

In a bid to tackle the smog situation, he emphasised the importance of persistent scraping activities on all roads. Notably, the cleaning activities persisted round the clock, with more than 40 roads receiving regular washing in City.

Babar Sahib Din reviewed the operational activities on key roads like Ferozepur Road, Kacha Jail Road, and Pico Road, monitored the progress of open plot clearances and sour points in Garden Town, Barkat Market, and New Muslim Town.

Furthermore, sweeping and washing operations were inspected on prominent roads, including Wahdat Road, Campus Bridge, Canal Road, Jail Road, and Mall Road.

Under the direction of the CM, the LWMC teams achieved a zero-waste status at the Ghazi Road stop, managed by Walton Cantonment, in just one night. Commending their efforts, CEO praised the hardworking teams. He urged the general public to cooperate with the LWMC staff. Residents were reminded to dispose of waste responsibly in designated bins.