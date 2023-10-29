ECP receives 1,324 objections to delimitation of constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan signboard can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday said a total of 1,324 objections regarding preliminary delimitation of constituencies have been submitted on which it will start hearing from November 1 at its central secretariat.

The ECP said it had extended the time on October 27 for objections to delimitation of constituencies till 12 pm for the convenience of the general public. Out of all the objections from the provinces and federal capital, 672 were submitted in Punjab, 228 in Sindh, 293 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 124 in Balochistan and 7 in Islamabad.

“A total of 1,324 objections have been submitted on which the Election Commission will start hearing from November 1, 2023. Benches have been constituted for hearing,” it explained. Notices have also been sent to the objectors for hearing on November 1 and 2. After the hearing, the final publication of the constituencies will be made on November 30.

The ECP has formed two benches. The first bench will hold hearing on November 1 at 10am regarding objections about delimitation, concerning districts Islamabad, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Sialkot, Khuzdar and Rajapur while the second bench will hold hearing on objections about Kurram, Khyber, Nankana Sahib, Attock, Jhelum, Kohat and Korangi.

According to the schedule for November 2, the first bench will hold hearing concerning Malir, Sanghar, Swat, Haripur, Chakwal and Pishin, while the second bench will conduct hearing about Mardan, Karachi East, Musa Khel, Lodhran, Noshero Feroz, Hub, Lasbela and Awaran.