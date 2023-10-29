Traffic violations

It seems that motorcyclists in Rawalpindi are either foolish or believe in risking their lives. At the PC Hotel intersection on Mall Road, motorcyclists were breaking the red light repeatedly without any regard.

While waiting for the light to turn green, I must have seen at least a dozen motorcyclists breaking the signal. Even more horrifying was to see how a motorcyclist risked his family’s safety (seated on the boke) in his attempt to violate the traffic laws. Where are traffic wardens? And why do they not take any actions against such violators?

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad