Rallies condemn illegal occupation of Kashmir by India

Representational image. The News File

Hyderabad: A march led by Hyderabad Commissioner Khalid Shah was held from the Shahbaz Building to Postmaster General Office in Hyderabad on Friday to condemn the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.

A large number of students and government employees participated in the rally and shouted slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’. Speakers at the march said that on October 27, 1947, the Indian army entered Kashmir and was still there.

They demanded that the Kashmiris be given the right to self-determination as per the United Nations resolutions. A rally was also organised by the University of Sindh faculty members to express solidarity with the Kashmiris living under the Indian oppression. Participants of the rally marched from the arts faculty building to the central library and condemned the Indian brutalities in the illegally occupied region.

The Motorway Police Sehwan also observed black day on the anniversary of Indian army’s occupation of Kashmir. On the instructions of Motorway Police IG Sultan Khawaja, the Motorway Police Sehwan organised events at Petaro and Sehwan Toll Plaza. Motorway Police Sehwan Sector SP Naeemullah Sheikh and other officers and staff members attended the ceremonies and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.