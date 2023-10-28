‘Regional peace depends on resolution of Kashmir dispute’

IPP President Aleem Khan. — Twitter/@abdul_aleemkhan

LAHORE:President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said regional peace depends on the solution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.

In his solidarity message for Kashmiri people who endured Indian unjustified occupation of Jammu and Kashmir for 76 years, Aleem Khan said on the occasion of this black day we all must salute the freedom struggle of Kashmiris who are facing all kind of brutalities of India.

He said India cannot crush the determination of Kashmiri people. He said Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir is an open violation of human rights and UN resolutions, which should be condemned as much as possible. Aleem Khan added the entire nation is with Kashmiri brothers.

‘Israeli genocide of Palestinians to destroy world peace’

Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh Friday said Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza Strip will destroy world peace. Addressing a gathering, he said so far more than 7,000 Palestinians have been martyred and over half of all buildings including hospitals, schools, mosques and churches were destroyed.

He said Israel has fully prepared for a decisive ground attack on Gaza with the complicity of the USA, Western Europe and India for the genocide of Palestinian Muslims. He said the world has reached at the brink of another world war due Israeli barbarity. He said Russia has actively practiced retaliatory nuclear strikes by canceling the CTBT Treaty. China has taken a blunt position in the United Nations Security Council warning that thousands of innocent Palestinians are dying owing to Israeli bombardment on Gaza, which is not acceptable in any way. Shuja said if Muslim countries ignored cruel actions of Israel and its patrons, then enemies of Islam will destroy them separately soon.

He said Pakistani missile tests have sent a clear message to the whole world. He said we cannot recognise Israel under any circumstances, saying Israel has openly declared Pakistan its foremost enemy in 1967 and Israeli Prime Minister Ben Gurion called Pakistan the most dangerous rival of Israel. He said in near past Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his desire to denuclearize Pakistan.