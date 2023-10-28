CM urges int’l media, bodies to raise voice for Kashmiris

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi. — Facebook/ Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that he salutes his Kashmiri brothers and sisters over enduring every sort of Indian barbarity as well as tyranny and pays tributes to the martyrs.

CM urged the international media and human rights organisations to vociferously raise their voice for the freedom of Kashmiris. Lakhs of Indian military soldiers have kept the unarmed Kashmiris under detention and the Kashmiris are imprisoned in their own houses. Naqvi in his message on the eve of “Black Day” against Indian aggression stated that the obnoxious thinking of RSS has been fully exposed over committing inhuman besiege, oppression and torture on the innocent Kashmiris. The silence of the world and international community holds neither rhyme nor reason over day-by-day deteriorating situation of Indian Held Kashmir. The liberation spirit of the Kashmiri people will win for them independence as it is their fundamental right. The Kashmiris have proved that India by employing barbarous and atrocious power cannot subdue the independence movement of Kashmiri people.

Naqvi vowed that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic and moral support for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We have to remind the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir today that they are not alone in their freedom struggle and the Pakistani nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with them.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired the meeting of the joint review committee of foreign-funded projects at the P&D Board. Country Directors of World Bank Najy ben Hassan and Asian Development Bank Yong Ye and representatives of other donor agencies attended the meeting along with the Federal Secretary Economic Affairs Division, administrative secretaries and high officials.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Chairman P&D Iftikhar Sahoo briefed the participants while the CM assured taking every possible step for the timely completion of schemes. Work was in progress to complete 12 World Bank-assisted projects worth 2,456 million dollars and 8 other schemes of the Asian Development Bank with a total value of 849 million dollars in the province. Work was in progress on different projects including Punjab tourism for economic growth, agriculture and rural transformation, green development and city program in collaboration with the World Bank while WB and other agencies were also collaborating for the completion of the national health program.

CM Naqvi further assured to achieve targets in transport, environment and family planning sectors adding that WB and ADB’s assistance in this regard would be welcomed. He stated that the government was striving to achieve better results with solid teamwork as the fastest response was imperative to complete development schemes.

The provincial government was burning the midnight oil as it intends to further enhance collaboration with ADB, WB and other donors, he added. Mr Hassan appreciated the institutional reforms undertaken by thePunjab government. Moreover, CM Naqvi visited under construction Controlled Access Corridor project today and reviewed progress being made on the mega project from Niazi Chowk up to Babu Sabu. He inspected ongoing development work at the site.

CM shook hands with the labourers working on the project and urged them to continue working with more hard work. CM directed the contractors of both packages to speed up their work. Naqvi while expressing his displeasure over slow pace of work on the Bund Road project directed Secretary Housing to personally oversee the project.

Naqvi directed to make utmost efforts to complete the Controlled Access Corridor project within stipulated time.CM directed to work day and night for the early completion of 7.3 km long Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project. It was informed during the meeting that quick access to the motorway from any part of Lahore will be possible with the completion of Bund Road project.

CM stated that it is his message for the farmers as not to sell their cotton at cheap rates. With the will of Allah Almighty, cotton will soon be sold at its original price as before and ascertainment of wheat support price will be done in coming few days. He revealed that next four months Punjab budget after holding consultations with the legal experts will be presented on Monday. We presented four months budget which has been utilized. Cases are being registered and arrests are being made against profiteers.

In reply to a question, Mohsin Naqvi said that air quality index did not reach up to a dangerous level as it went last year owing to an excellent team work. If the air quality index crossed dangerous level then more decisions can be taken in this regard. Amendments in the rules of Anti-Corruption department have not been finalized as few recommendations are put forth in this regard which are under review. An officer has a dignity which has to be maintained. CCPO, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer LDA, MD Nespak and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi by taking a notice of five persons murder incident at Chung has sought a report from IG Police in this regard. He directed to ensure early arrest of the accused adding that further action should be taken after bringing the accused in the stern grip of law. CM directed to ensure early provision of justice to the heirs of the slain.