No relief in sight as consumers forced to pay inflated bills

A person is holding their electricity bill in this illustration. — Geo.tv/File

Islamabad:The caretaker government has completely failed to provide relief even a single penny of the public on electricity inflated bills. The power distribution companies including Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) as per routine and as per directions have sent inflated electricity bills to consumers once again. The consumers once again started protest demonstrations against the exorbitant rise in the power tariff and the inclusion of excessive taxes in the electricity bills.

Last month, the whole nation including the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad strongly protested against inflated electricity bills but the caretaker Prime Minister masterly handled this issue through press conferences, baseless promises and tall claims. The caretaker government rather than provide relief in electricity bills had started a crackdown against consumers in the name of ‘power theft’ registering hundreds of FIRs and imposing fines of millions of rupees.

In fact, power distribution companies were taking action against those consumers who did not pay their bills and Iesco officials cut down connections. How a poor consumer can pay huge amounts of bills? How many power connections of mills, companies, factories, mega malls, industries etc., were cut down during the crackdown operation of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco)? How many FIRs were registered against Iesco officials during the crackdown campaign because of power theft impossible without the Iesco officials?

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Superintendent Engineer (SE) Shahzad Iqbal told ‘The News’ that the crackdown continued against power theft. “We have suspended some of Iesco officials but not registered FIR against them. We could not help consumers because electricity rates are fixed by the government. We are fully trying to provide maximum relief for consumers to pay bills through instalments he clarified his position,” he added.

Last month, thousands of consumers incensed by overbilling burnt electricity bills to vent their anger, while some political forces warned of protest sit-ins outside Parliament House. But all was in vain because the caretaker government did not bother all protest demonstrations in the country. ‘The News’ conducted a survey and interviewed people belonging to different walks of life that how they paid electricity bills. The majority of consumers sold out their households to pay electricity bills while others paid their bills through instalments many consumers did not pay their bills and invited Iesco to cut down connections.

Haji Muhammad Ashfaq, a resident of Mohanpura said that he paid the electricity bill by selling household items. “I am taking Rs40,000 net salary per month and how can I afford to pay Rs22,000 electricity bill,” he said. Sana Saeed, a housewife said that she had paid electricity bills in a difficult situation. She said that she sold out sewing machine to pay her electricity bill. I did not want to pay the electricity bill but there was hot weather in September therefore I had to sell out my sewing machine to pay the bill. But, this time I will never pay the electricity bill for October, she said.

Muhammad Rizwan, a local said that Iesco sent him a huge amount bill of Rs26,200 in September. I was very tense to see Bill. Finally, I had sold out my motorcycle to pay my electricity bill in the month of September 2023, he said. Nasir Hussain, another local said that I had requested Iesco to pay the bill in instalments. Iesco accepted my request and regarded me in three instalments, he said.