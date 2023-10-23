Pakistan’s first breast cancer hospital to open in Lahore on January 31

Omer Aftab, CEO of Pink Ribbon Pakistan while addressing people at the Square One mall in Karachi on October 9, 2023. — Facebook/Omar Aftab

Pakistan’s first dedicated breast cancer hospital is set to open in Lahore on January 31, with free-of-charge facilities of mammogram, ultrasound and chemo base for the public.

This was announced by Omer Aftab, CEO of Pink Ribbon Pakistan, a charity organisation raising awareness about breast cancer’s early detection among women in the country, at a fundraising event at a hotel in Karachi.

The event was organised by the Friends of Pink Ribbon Karachi Chapter, a group of women who are raising funds to support the establishment of the Pink Ribbon Hospital.

Aftab said the hospital is almost complete, and with the help of donors, will be fully operational in early 2024. He said the project was started some five years ago, and with time it faced multiple challenges, such as the US dollar fluctuation, the Covid-19 pandemic and the government ban on import.

However, he added, the project has reached near completion with the help of sponsors, and the hospital will be equipped with one mammogram and two ultrasound machines, two operation theatres and 14 chemo bases.

Reflecting on the 20-year journey of the organisation, he said everything around breast cancer that is being done by public or private institutions in the country today has Pink Ribbon’s contribution in it.

“We had a single-point agenda that we have to increase breast cancer awareness and diminish mortality rates. Because of our campaigning, women in rural areas are also seeking check-ups for the early detection of breast cancer.”

He said Pink Ribbon Pakistan is also in talks with the Sindh government to start a breast cancer hospital in Karachi under a public-private partnership.

Mehnaz Nadeem, Friends of Pink Ribbon Karachi Chapter chairperson, said that 109 women losing their lives every 24 hours is of serious concern. “With over 40,000 deaths annually and 90,000 new cases reported every year, the need for action is evident.”

She said Pink Ribbon Pakistan is working to significantly reduce mortality related to breast cancer, and their primary focus is on raising awareness about treatment options among people.

She urged donors and sponsors to support them in bringing underprivileged women across the country high-quality and free access to healthcare because breast cancer is a fully curable disease.

In the last leg of the event, Hamza Akram Qawwal and ensemble performed a qawwali for the audience. Their first rendition was ‘Man Kunto Maula’ by Amir Khusrau.