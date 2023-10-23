Wahab thanks Ibrahim Hyderi residents after being elected UC chairman

After being elected as the chairman of Ibrahim Hyderi Town’s union committee 8 unopposed, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the constituency on Sunday to thank its residents.
A large number of people welcomed Wahab as he reached Ibrahim Hyderi. The mayor extended his gratitude to various Pakistan Peoples Party leaders, including former Sindh Assembly member Mahmood Alam Jamot, Ibrahim Hyderi Town Chairman Nazeer Bhutto, Jan Alam Jamot, Rafiq Jat and others.
"I am grateful to Ibrahim Hyderi's people for their strong support. The real strength of the Pakistan Peoples Party is the people. We will serve this city and the country with utmost dedication,” he said. On this occasion, PPP activists chanted slogans in support of the party.
