Business Centre to remove obstacles to investment: minister

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer Saturday said the establishment of a Business Facilitation Centre at Lahore will remove every obstacle to investment, the officers of the relevant provincial and federal departments will provide all facilities to the investors under one roof.

Presiding over a meeting at Tevta Secretariat, the minister said establishment of Business Facilitation Centre is an important initiative towards ease of doing business and the elimination of slowness in the investment process.

The meeting held consultation with the presidents of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry regarding the establishment of a One Window Business Facilitation Center. The minister said the One Window Business Facilitation Centre will start functioning in the next two months. He said all kinds of information regarding investment will be available in the Knowledge Hub. The performance of the Business Facilitation Centre will be monitored at all levels and the investor will be informed about the application process through the mobile app, he concluded.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said on the establishment of the Business Facilitation Centre, business community is satisfied and grateful to the caretaker government.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Gujranwala said the Department of Commerce and Industry has taken a positive step by establishing a centre under the leadership of SM Tanveer.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta gave a detailed briefing on the centre and also highlighted the aims, objectives and importance of it.

The presidents of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan and Rawalpindi Chambers, DG Industries and officers of Punjab Information Technology Board and other related departments attended the meeting.