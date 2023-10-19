Lahore to host BUILD PAKISTAN. Facebook

LAHORE: The 7th edition of BUILD PAKISTAN - International Building and Construction Industry Exhibition will be held at Expo Centre, Lahore from October 20 to 22, 2023, a statement said on Wednesday.

The exhibition, organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., the leading exhibitions organizing company in Pakistan, will feature more than 100 exhibiting companies from various sectors of the building and construction industry, including architecture, engineering, interior design, landscaping, lighting, plumbing, roofing, flooring, and furniture.

The event will also offer a platform for key industry leaders, government officials, manufacturers, traders and distributors to network and explore business opportunities. It will showcase the latest innovations and technologies in the building and construction industry by offering turnkey solutions for industrial and consumer needs. The exhibition is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors from across Pakistan and abroad. It will also feature seminars, workshops, product launches, and live demonstrations.