Shangla injured collier dies in hospital

A coalminer can be seen outside a coal mine in Pakistan. — AFP/File

ALPURI: Another collier who had sustained serious injuries in a gas explosion in a coalmine died in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday.

Hafeezullah along with other miners were working in a coal mine in Mine No. 8 during which methane gas had accumulated that caused the explosion inside the quarry.

As a result, 11 miners sustained critical burn injuries following the explosion. Soon after the incident, people and miners from nearby rushed to the spot and rescued the injured on a self-help basis.

The injured were shifted to PIMS in Islamabad where Hafeezullah succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for a week.Six out of the 11 miners belonged to the Shangla district.Several deaths are reported in mine collapse incidents in the country every year due to the absence of safety measures.