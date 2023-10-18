Shangla injured collier dies in hospital

ALPURI: Another collier who had sustained serious injuries in a gas explosion in a coalmine died in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday.
Hafeezullah along with other miners were working in a coal mine in Mine No. 8 during which methane gas had accumulated that caused the explosion inside the quarry.
As a result, 11 miners sustained critical burn injuries following the explosion. Soon after the incident, people and miners from nearby rushed to the spot and rescued the injured on a self-help basis.
The injured were shifted to PIMS in Islamabad where Hafeezullah succumbed to his injuries after battling for life for a week.Six out of the 11 miners belonged to the Shangla district.Several deaths are reported in mine collapse incidents in the country every year due to the absence of safety measures.
Soldiers carry the coffin of a military soldier in Peshawar. —AFP/FileRAWALPINDI: The funeral prayer of martyred...
Police stand guard along a road they blocked after Taliban militants seized a police station in Bannu on December 19,...
Prominent educationist of KP and a former vice-chancellor of universities, Ajmal Khan. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: Prominent...
The Qaumi Watan Party leaders on October 17, 2023, during a celebration of the eleventh foundation day of the party....
A representational image of a shadow showing a gun and hands. — Unsplash/FileNOWSHERA: Two accused forced their...
Solar panels can be seen in this representational image. — Unsplash/FilePESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services...