VCs Forum urges effective inter-university collaborations

Islamabad:The Vice Chancellors Forum, held under the auspices of the Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) and the National Skills University, Islamabad, concluded with transformative recommendations that promise to shape the landscape of higher education in Pakistan.

The forum was chaired by Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig Chairpersons, Pakistan Science Foundation. Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator, IUCPSS, conducted the proceeding. The senior leadership of academia after detailed deliberations recommended bridging gap between academia and industry, equipping the youth with necessary soft skills, brining innovation in teaching, research and curriculum, increasing in budget allocations for education sector and building permanent inter-university mechanism aimed at learning from each other’s best practices and expertise.

The forum was unanimous on the implementation of faculty and student exchange programmes within Pakistani universities, fostering cross-institutional collaboration and enriching academic experiences. The participants stressed for a culture of art and design to be cultivated through research and funded projects celebrating and nurturing Pakistan's artistic and creative talents. Recognising the need for continuous improvement, the forum recommended a focus on faculty capacity building through training and workshops to stay at the forefront of educational advancements. To sustain the momentum of innovation, it was suggested to host VC Forum-like events on a monthly basis, promoting ongoing dialogue, knowledge sharing, and networking.