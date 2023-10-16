Beyond a two-state solution

The recent Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have once again thrust its horrifying human tragedy into the spotlight – with approximately 2500 Palestinians, including more than 600 children, killed – and more than 9,000 injured.

Israel's use of white phosphorus, confirmed by Human Rights Watch, in densely populated areas breaches international humanitarian law, risking countless innocent lives. The Israeli military's demand for 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza to relocate within 24 hours, coupled with the week-long deprivation of essential supplies, sparked fears of an imminent ground offensive and a severe humanitarian crisis. The UN, warning of dire consequences, has criticized these actions.

Gaza, a small Palestinian territory on the Mediterranean coast, houses 2.3 million people. Its history, deeply intertwined with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has seen mass displacement and ethnic cleansing since Israel's establishment in 1948. Since the ascension of Hamas in 2007, the Israeli siege on Gaza has intensified, severely restricting movement and access to vital services, in violation of international law. This 17-year blockade blatantly violates Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention. Despite 140 UN resolutions against Israel, the grim situation underscores the urgent need for a lasting solution to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.

The international community, particularly the United Nations, has a vital role to play in addressing the dire situation in Gaza. It is crucial for the international community to recognize that Palestine is under occupation according to international law. Israel's persistent refusal to relinquish control and return the land constitutes a clear violation of established international norms. This conflict extends beyond a mere territorial dispute; it encompasses a grave infringement upon fundamental human rights. Palestinians are unjustly denied their right to return, while Israel continues to expand its occupation, and illegally besiege Gaza since 2007.

It is imperative to comprehend that the situation in Gaza is not an isolated internal matter confined to Palestine alone. Rather, it represents a collective failure of the international community to take decisive measures. The immediate solution lies in the consistent and unbiased application of international law, with equal attention given to other conflicts such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Seeking justice and upholding the principles of international law must be at the forefront of any meaningful efforts aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and ensuring a peaceful future for the people of Gaza.

The recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Palestine has reignited the debate on the most effective path towards lasting peace in the region. While many advocate for the two-state solution as the ideal resolution, it is imperative to confront the reality that this approach is fundamentally flawed and insufficient in addressing the underlying complexities and grievances that perpetuate the conflict. Merely establishing separate states will not rectify the deep-rooted issues that have plagued the region for decades. It is time for the international community, particularly the United Nations, to adopt a more comprehensive and visionary approach that recognizes the need for genuine reconciliation, justice, and respect for the rights of all parties involved. Only through such a transformative framework can sustainable and just peace be achieved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The proposed two-state solution, once hailed as a beacon of hope, has proven ineffective in resolving the conflicts in the region. It fails to resonate with both Israelis and Palestinians due to its inherent flaws. First, it perpetuates the idea of dividing the land along pre-1967 borders, which fails to address the Israeli settlements built on occupied Palestinian territory. These settlements hinder the possibility of a viable Palestinian state and further entrench the occupation.

The two-state solution also does not rectify the severe power imbalance between Israel and Palestine. In fact, it would further empower Israel to oppress Palestinians within their own borders. The vast difference in military capabilities, economic resources, and political influence undermines any notion of equal negotiations. It is unrealistic to expect a fair agreement when one party holds significantly more power than the other. This power asymmetry is exacerbated by the support Israel receives from influential global players, making it difficult for Palestinians to achieve their rights through traditional diplomatic channels.

Additionally, the two-state solution overlooks the rights of the Palestinians in Israel. The Palestinian population within Israel faces systemic discrimination and inequality, hindering their ability to fully participate in society and enjoy equal rights. Any proposed solution must address the rights and concerns of both Palestinians living under occupation and those who hold Israeli citizenship.

Furthermore, implementing a two-state solution ignores the geographical realities on the ground. Israeli settlements, infrastructure development, and the isolation of Gaza and the West Bank have created a fragmented and disconnected Palestinian territory. This reality makes it challenging to establish a viable and contiguous Palestinian state, rendering the two-state solution impractical.

Moreover, the two-state solution fails to address the expansionist and fascist tendencies of Zionism. Historically, the two-state solution has been used by Israel as an opportunity to ethnically cleanse Palestinians and seize more land. This expansionist nature of Zionism goes against the principles of justice, equality, and self-determination for the Palestinian people.

Another critical flaw of the two-state solution lies in its failure to address the fundamental issue of Palestinian refugees. Over seven million Palestinian refugees are scattered across the Middle East, displaced from their homes since the creation of Israel in 1948. The two-state solution does not offer a satisfactory solution for their right of return or compensation. This neglect of the rights and aspirations of Palestinian refugees undermines the justice and reconciliation necessary for a durable peace.

Lastly, the deep-seated animosity and mistrust between Israelis and Palestinians cannot be ignored. Decades of violence, occupation, and discrimination have created significant divisions and grievances on both sides. Merely separating a fascist state from a broken state without addressing the underlying issues of coloniality, Zionism, and ethnic violence perpetuated by the Israeli project would only perpetuate the cycle of violence and mistrust. Genuine coexistence can only be achieved by confronting and dismantling these core problems.

The two-state solution is an inadequate and flawed approach to resolving the conflicts in Israel and Palestine. It fails to address power imbalances, the expansionist nature of Zionism, the rights of Palestinians living under occupation and within Israel, the realities on the ground, the plight of Palestinian refugees, and the deep-seated animosity between the two peoples. It is time to explore new, innovative, and inclusive solutions that prioritize justice, equality, and the rights of all individuals involved.

International support for the two-state solution has waned over time. While Western nations pay lip service to this idea, their actions betray a preference for maintaining the status quo and supporting Israel. This biased stance undermines the credibility and efficacy of efforts to achieve a fair and just resolution. It is perceived by most Palestinians as a deceitful narrative perpetuated by the international community to justify their inaction in the face of Palestinian suffering. It is imperative for global actors to challenge existing power structures and advocate for a more inclusive alternative, such as a single democratic state, in order to safeguard the rights and dignity of all individuals in the region.

In conclusion, the two-state solution is fundamentally flawed and incapable of addressing the intricate complexities and inherent injustices of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A paradigm shift is urgently required, one that prioritizes justice, equality, and human rights for all inhabitants of the region. This necessitates an exploration of alternative models, such as a single democratic state that can offer a genuinely inclusive and sustainable solution. Only through genuine dialogue, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to justice can a lasting peace be achieved in the region.

The resolute support of progressive Palestinian intellectuals for a unified democratic state stands as an unwavering testament to the sole enduring resolution for peace between Israel and Palestine. Detractors argue that a one-state solution remains unattainable, citing the deep-rooted divisions and enmity between Israelis and Palestinians. Nonetheless, history has demonstrated that societies ravaged by conflict and fragmentation can unite and forge a path towards reconciliation. Examples like South Africa bear witness to the triumph of transitioning from apartheid to a harmonious multiracial democracy, showcasing the feasibility of peaceful coexistence even amidst seemingly insurmountable barriers.

To implement a one-state solution, a profound shift in mindset is imperative for both Israelis and Palestinians. It necessitates mutual recognition, acknowledgement of historical injustices, and a collective endeavour to construct a shared future. This transformative journey demands audacious leadership, grassroots movements, and international solidarity to foster the conditions for a society that is not only equitable but embraces the principles of justice and inclusivity.

The writer is a political activist and human rights defender. She tweets/posts @MalaikaSRaza