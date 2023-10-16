Burundi church collapse kills four children

This representational picture taken on May 30, 2021 shows a view of (L to R) the bell gable of the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius. — AFP

NAIROBI: The collapse of a church following heavy rain in southern Burundi killed at least four children and injured 15 others on Sunday, according to a local official and state media.

Heavy downpours and strong winds began to lash Kiyange at around 7am (0500GMT), local government official Esperance Inarukundo told AFP.

The bad weather “caused a lot of damage, including the collapse of the Kiyange pentecostal church,” where children were attending religious education classes, Inarukundo said.

“We are continuing to search the rubble and have already found the bodies of four dead children and 15 injured in the church,” she said, adding that local residents, the Burundi Red Cross and civil protection were helping the rescue operation.

The state-owned Burundi News Agency confirmed the death toll on X, formerly Twitter, saying that “a church wall collapsed” on the children.Landlocked Burundi, home to 12 million people, is one of the poorest countries on the planet.