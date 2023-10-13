State supporting corruption, smuggling: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa presides over the hearing of petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 on September 18, 2023. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa Thursday remarked that the state was supporting corruption and smuggling.



He gave these remarks as the head of a three-member bench while hearing a case pertaining to a 70-tola gold committee.

The bench granted bail to an arrested accused while expressing its indignation over the non-standard investigation by the police. The court ordered the accused to deposit a bond of Rs200,000.

The chief justice remarked institutions should be respected and the royal system of police and patwari should be abolished. “The police no longer have its own respect; it seems that the police have now become a mercenary police. The institution should be respected, and the royal system of police and patwari should end,” he remarked.

The chief justice asked as to how much gold the arrested goldsmith had to give through the committee. The court was told that 70 tolas of gold was not given to the plaintiff.

The chief justice noted that no income tax had been paid on one-and-a-half million worth of gold. “Where does this gold come from? What is its legal status?” he asked.

He said that the real suspect in the case should be the police, adding that a policeman would ask for the gold only for his own benefit.

The CJP observed that the committee was formed by the arrested suspect and the police investigated his family members.

The additional prosecutor told the court that 10 grams of gold was not paid when the committee was announced. The chief justice asked how much gold the arrested goldsmith had to give through the committee. The plaintiff replied that 70 tolas of gold was not given.