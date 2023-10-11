Hydro projects termed solution to energy problems

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister on Energy and Power Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah on Tuesday said the province had abundant water resources that can be harnessed to produce cost-effective electricity.
He said the energy challenges could be addressed through hydropower projects, which would create new opportunities for sustainable economic development and employment.
A handout said that he expressed these views while speaking to the media persons during his visits to the Pehure Hydro Power Complex in Swabi and the Machai Hydro Power Station in Mardan. During these visits, he received briefings on power generation capacity, various components and challenges.
