Rangers, police arrest four suspects involved in 250 robberies

Four suspects involved in over 250 street crime incidents were arrested in a joint operation by Rangers and police in Old Golimar and Liaquatabad’s Bandhani Colony on Monday.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the suspects, Kamran Shahrukh, Sahil Khan, Huzaifa and Ramiz, had robbed over 250 people of their mobile phones, motorcycles and cash in different parts of the city.

The law enforcers claimed to have recovered 9mm pistols, four stolen motorcycles and five stolen mobile phones from the suspects’ procession. During the initial interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to sell stolen motorcycles in the form of spare parts, and change the IMEI numbers of stolen mobile phones before selling them in different markets.

Meanwhile, the SSP of District Central paid a surprise visit to the Gulberg police station on the instructions of the DIG. The SSP reviewed the police register.

He lectured the head officer of Gulberg and gave strict orders to him to complete the record in two days. Later, the SSP visited the lock-up, Malkhana and another room and instructed Gulberg SHO to update the record, including cleanliness. The SSP also visited the Investigation Room and SIO Room during which he interacted with the detained accused during the investigation.