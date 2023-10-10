Jinnah House attack accused to be tried in jail

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification of holding trial of the Jinnah House attack accused in jail. It has been said in the notification trial of all accused will be held in central jail, Lahore. The trial of 368 accused including Imran Khan, Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Mehmoodul Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Sanam Javed, Alia Hamza and Khadija Shah will be conducted in jail on day-to-day basis.
The trial of Askari Tower and attack on Shadman police station will also be conducted in central jail, Lahore. Jinnah House violence case came up for hearing in Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). Police sought arrest of Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.
The investigation officer told the court that the three accused had been found culprits in the investigation. JIT mentioned all the three guilty. Police needed arrest of these three persons. Aleema Khan was found on the occasion.
Farrukh Habib, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Murad Saeed were declared proclaimed offenders in Jinnah House violence case. Ali Amin Gandapur, Azam Swati, Andleeb Abbas and other accused have also been declared proclaimed offenders. Judge Abher Gul of ATC declared the accused proclaimed offenders.
