Muslim world urged to invest in youth for socioeconomic development

Islamabad : Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, has emphasized the Muslim world to invest in youth for socioeconomic development. He was addressing the Mustafa (pbuh) Prize distribution ceremony in Isfahan. He said that we can together change the world by bringing global science, innovation, and education to every corner.

Prof. Choudhary said that we live in a world which is defined by knowledge and its application. He quoted Pakistani Nobel Laureate Prof. Abdus Salam, “the developing countries differ from developed countries not only because they have less wealth and capital but because they have less knowledge”. He termed the launching of Mustafa (peace be upon him) Prize the most significant in STI landscape of the Muslim world, and said that it has now earned global trust and recognition.

Prof. Choudhary said that the OIC is the second largest group of countries after the United Nations. He said that over 50% population in OIC region is below the age of 25 years. He said that this tremendous pool of vigor and creativity requires adequate and relevant education. He informed that COMSTECH has initiated many programs to promote STI capacity of youth through inter-Islamic cooperation.