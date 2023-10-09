Sindh card not to work anymore to defend corruption, says Palijo

Hyderabad: Sindh and Pakistan have been continuously destabilised for 75 years. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the federation are indifferent to poverty and the caretaker government has failed to resolve the inflation.

Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palijo made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at the Hyderabad-Hattri Bypass on Sunday.

A large number of workers and general public from different districts participated at the event.

Criticising the PPP, Palijo said not a single big industry had been established in Sindh in the last 20 years and the province must get out of the clutches of dramatists who had made the province a feudal area. He said the PPP, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had made a deal on the census of Sindh and strong resistance would be offered if foreigners and migrants were settled in the province.

He stressed the need for making the Senate a real representative and powerful forum of Pakistan.

The QAT leader demanded that the courts take notice of corruption in development projects of Sindh and embezzlement of trillions of rupees in the departments of local government, irrigation, food, education, health and transport. He remarked that some powers wanted riots in Sindh again but the people would fail them. The Sindh card would not work anymore to defend corruption, he added.

Palijo was of the view that the federal government had not given any package to the people of Sindh and its institutions such as Irsa and Wapda were doing injustice to the province.

He alleged that the elections of 2013 and 2018 were rigged in Sindh, and even the current caretaker government of the province was working for PPP. He said all illegal immigrants from Sindh and the country should be sent back.