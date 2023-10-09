Official of mineral development body killed in Quetta IED blast

People gather at the site of a bomb blast where a bicycle bomb tore through a crowded market area near a police station in Quetta. — AFP

QUETTA: The project manager of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting his vehicle in Quetta on Sunday, according to the police.

SSP (Operations) Jawad Tariq confirmed the casualty and identified the deceased as Shabahat Mirza.

He said the PMDC official was traveling to the Sor Range in a car along with his driver, Muhammad Zakir, when the blast occurred. “Mirza passed away on the spot while his driver sustained critical injuries.” SSP Tariq said Zakir was immediately moved to the Quetta Civil Hospital Trauma Centre.

“According to initial investigation, explosives were fitted on the side of the road,” the police official stated, adding that the Counter Terrorism Department had cordoned off the blast site and started collecting evidence.

Sor Range is located in a mountainous region, Tariq said, adding that CTD officials were also questioning locals for further information.

Following the attack, the Balochistan government announced an “all-out war” against terrorists in the province.