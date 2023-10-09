 
close
Monday October 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Baqar full of praise for ACP as Pakistan Theatre Festival concludes

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023, which ended after a month

By Our Correspondent
October 09, 2023
The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar. — APP/File
The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar. — APP/File 

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Sunday praised the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) for providing opportunities to people to participate in various cultural activities throughout the country. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023, which ended after a month. He congratulated the directors and artistes who had participated in the grand theatrical event organised by the ACP.