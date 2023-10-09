Baqar full of praise for ACP as Pakistan Theatre Festival concludes

The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar. — APP/File

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Sunday praised the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) for providing opportunities to people to participate in various cultural activities throughout the country. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023, which ended after a month. He congratulated the directors and artistes who had participated in the grand theatrical event organised by the ACP.