Nawaz to be PM for 4th time: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Former defence minister and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on Saturday said former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would return home on October 21 and become the prime minister for the fourth time.
Addressing a press conference here, he said Nawaz would stay briefly in one or two countries before his homecoming. He claimed the last time when Nawaz was the prime minister, the country got rid of terrorism and load-shedding. Only Nawaz is capable of resolving all the issues confronting the country these days, Asif said. “He was the one under whose leadership the country got rid of the IMF programme and would do so again.” The corruption index came down when he was the premier. There was less inflation at that time and the country was progressing, he said.
