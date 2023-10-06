KPC thanks Sindh govt for removing encroachments from members’ plots

The leadership of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) has expressed gratitude to the Sindh government, and all its relevant agencies and officials for successfully conducting an operation to end encroachments on the land having residential plots of press club members.

KPC President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed expressed their gratitude to this effect on Thursday while attending a meeting of the special committee formed by the Sindh government to resolve issues of the working journalists in the city. Provincial information secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman chaired the meeting.

The KPC office-bearers said the committee had emerged as the most viable and effective forum for speedily resolving issues of journalists in the city. The meeting decided to speed up the work for the allotment of residential plots to the leftover KPC members.

The committee members were informed that around 125 acres of land was required to give the leftover 700 members residential plots. A piece of land in District Keamari under the jurisdiction of the Lyari Development Authority (LDA) has been identified by the officials concerned for the purpose.

The meeting decided to prepare a summary on an immediate basis containing suggestions and a payment formula for paying dues payable by the LDA for its land having plots for the KPC members.