Haider Abbasi Rizvi’s SUV snatched from driver

Unidentified people snatched a double-cabin vehicle of Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Haider Abbas Rizvi from outside a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday.
According to Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Shoaib Bangash, the driver was sitting inside with the windows open near the private hospital when the suspects arrived, forced him to sit on a backseat and took the vehicle away. They stopped the vehicle near Scheme 33, Azhar Garden, pushed the driver out and fled with the SUV. The police said they would soon recover the vehicle and apprehend the culprits.
Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival...
Karachi Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab held a meeting with Ambassador of Switzerland George Steiner at the Karachi...
KARACHI: It was only Karachi in the province of Sindh that gave a significant number of national and provincial...
Sermons and speeches alone will not work, so the young generation will have to be educated on the basis of dialogue,...
HYDERABAD: Sindh Caretaker Revenue Minister Yunus Dagha has said that for the improvement of the economic situation of...
The leadership of the Karachi Press Club has expressed gratitude to the Sindh government, and all its relevant...