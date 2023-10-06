Haider Abbasi Rizvi’s SUV snatched from driver

Unidentified people snatched a double-cabin vehicle of Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Haider Abbas Rizvi from outside a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday.

According to Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Shoaib Bangash, the driver was sitting inside with the windows open near the private hospital when the suspects arrived, forced him to sit on a backseat and took the vehicle away. They stopped the vehicle near Scheme 33, Azhar Garden, pushed the driver out and fled with the SUV. The police said they would soon recover the vehicle and apprehend the culprits.