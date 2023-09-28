Hyderabad SSP praises Ulema for maintaining harmony

The Hyderabad senior superintendent of police convened on Wednesday an emergency meeting with religious scholars and leaders to discuss the maintenance of law and order in the city.
SSP Amjad Sheikh commended Ulema for their help and guidance in resolving religious problems in the past. He said that police needed the same cooperation from them on present issues.
Separately, police arrested three people – Zohaib, Zaheer and Shabbir — in Hussainabad on Tuesday night on charges of spreading religious hatred.
