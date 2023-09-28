This letter refers to the article ‘Towards a federalized tax structure’ (TNS, September 24, 2023) by Dr Ikramul Haq and Abdul Rauf Shakoori. The article presents a comprehensive and thought-provoking analysis of Pakistan's tax structure and the imperative need for reforms. The proposal to establish a national tax agency seems promising, as it can streamline tax collection, reduce inefficiencies, and provide essential services to citizens.

However, it is crucial that this agency is managed competently to ensure success. Fundamental structural reforms are vital to break away from an elitist, rent-seeking economic system. Achieving inclusive growth for all citizens demands a shift towards a more equitable economic structure.

Sajjad Rizvi

Lahore