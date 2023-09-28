This letter refers to the article ‘Towards a federalized tax structure’ (TNS, September 24, 2023) by Dr Ikramul Haq and Abdul Rauf Shakoori. The article presents a comprehensive and thought-provoking analysis of Pakistan's tax structure and the imperative need for reforms. The proposal to establish a national tax agency seems promising, as it can streamline tax collection, reduce inefficiencies, and provide essential services to citizens.
However, it is crucial that this agency is managed competently to ensure success. Fundamental structural reforms are vital to break away from an elitist, rent-seeking economic system. Achieving inclusive growth for all citizens demands a shift towards a more equitable economic structure.
Sajjad Rizvi
Lahore
This letter refers to the news report ‘Nawaz Sharif’s confidential ‘note’ contradicts his narrative’ . The...
The managing director of the IMF continues to call for Pakistan to tax the rich and protect the poor. The World Bank...
With elections around the corner, it is time for political elite to focus on the welfare of the citizens, who have...
Pakistan's economy is not out of the woods yet. We have seen some improvements on the exchange-rate front but it...
I recently visited Shikarpur, which is my birthplace, and, to my utter shock, found that the city is in ruins. All the...
The current inflation rate in Pakistan is 28.3 per cent. The citizens are in incessant stress from the relentless...