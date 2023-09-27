Rising petrol prices are putting a huge burden on the people and are not the answer to our debt and fiscal problems. These challenges require a progressive taxation system and not further burdening the poor and middle classes.
This is quite clear to me as an economics teacher. I sincerely hope that the theories and solutions we are teaching our students to do will one day be implemented in public policy in order to help the country.
Saima Adnan
Peshawar
