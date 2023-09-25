Three injured by rivals over property

LAHORE:Three people were injured after being attacked by their opponents armed with axes over a property dispute in the Shahdara area on Sunday.

Around 11 persons, including Asad, Salim, Liaquat, Feroze Mansha, and Faisal stabbed and wounded three persons Shabbir, Haider and Qasim with axes and escaped. The injured were rushed to hospital, where one was said to be in critical condition. A case was registered against the accused, but no arrest could be made.

11 die in road accidents in 24 hours

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,089 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,145 were injured. Out of these, 588 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 557 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Body found

Body of an unidentified woman was recovered from Ravi River in the Shahdara area here on Sunday. The marks of torture were found on the body of the woman aged 36. Some locals spotted the body in the river and informed the divers of Civil Defence, who fished out it and handed over to the police.

The police said that the body appeared to be two days old. Her identity was yet to be ascertained. The body was shifted to morgue.

Youth commits suicide

A 20-year-old youth committed suicide by shooting himself in the head due to unknown reasons in the Nawakot police area on Sunday. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Farooq, a resident of Furniture Market, Nawankot. The police shifted the body to the mortuary.

Three shot at, injured

Three persons were shot at and injured in the limits of Harbanspura police on Sunday, following a minor issue. The accused Umair and Shahid opened fire indiscriminately when they were forbidden to make noise in the street in the Nawabpura area of Harbanspura police. As a result, Hamza, Adnan and Asad sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the hospital. On the information of 15, the Dolphin team arrested the accused with weapons and handed them over to the Harbanspura police.