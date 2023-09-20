Dengue outbreak intensifying in Rawalpindi, 50 more cases in a day

Rawalpindi:The dengue fever outbreak that is hitting population hard in a number of localities in Rawalpindi district particularly in urban and peri-urban areas is becoming more and more intense as in the last 24 hours, another 50 individuals have tested positive for the infection that is the highest number of cases reported in a day from the district this year.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that confirmation of 50 more cases from the district has taken the total number of patients so far reported from the district to 678. The public sector hospitals in Rawalpindi, however, have so far confirmed a total of 720 patients positive for dengue fever including patients belonging to Rawalpindi and other districts of the country. On Tuesday morning, as many as 120 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospitals of which 12 were in critical condition.

The alarming is the fact that out of 678 cases so far registered from all across Rawalpindi district, 579 have been reported from Potohar Town, peri-urban areas and areas falling under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantonment Board and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board. To date, only two confirmed cases of dengue fever have been reported from Tehsil Murree, six from Tehsil Gujar Khan, four each from Kotli Sattian and Kallar Syedan, three each from Taxila and Kahuta while 16 from Potohar rural areas and 11 from Taxila Cantonment areas.

According to details, to date, a total of 313 confirmed dengue fever cases have been reported from peri-urban areas in Potohar Town, 133 from areas in CCB, 96 from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and 37 from localities in RCB. As many as 17 union councils and localities can be termed as the worst hit by dengue fever outbreak in Rawalpindi so far from where well over 400 cases have already been confirmed positive.